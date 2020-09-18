Live Blog: BLM activist joins the Pikes Peak Library District to talk about police, community relations

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will hold a virtual, moderated Q&A Community Conversation Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss police and community relations with BLM activist Patrisse Cullors.

Patrisse Cullors is the author of the New York Times bestseller, When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir and a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network in 2013.

“Community Conversations” is a new series of monthly events, created by PPLD, that invite the public to discuss current events and issues impacting the Pikes Peak region.

Follow along below as we recap the event in real-time: