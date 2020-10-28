List: Truck/Trunk-or-Treat events around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people in southern Colorado are working to make sure trick-or-treaters still have a chance at scoring some Halloween candy, despite the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment encourages alternatives to traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating this year to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

The end of October is here, and it’s time for all of the ghosts and goblins to go trick-or-treating in search of sweets

List of several Truck-or-Treat or Trunk events:

OCT 30:

Trunk-or-Treat at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

What: Dress up the entire family, pet, your car, whatever you fancy and join Golden Corral Buffet & Grill outside in the parking lot for Trunk or Treat!

Where: 1970 Waynoka Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

When: 4 – 7 p.m.

Reverse Trunk or Treat by Grand Peak Academy and Grand Peak Academy PTO

What: Participants will drive through Grand Peak Academy’s parking lot on the spooky path stopping at each decorated car to trick-or-treat. Families will not be leaving their cars.

Where: Grand Peak Academy 7036 Cowpoke Road, Colorado Springs, CO, US 80908

When: 6 – 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at The PEAK

What: BOOgie on down to The PEAK School of Dance parking lot for a socially distanced Trunk or Treat. It will be an evening full of fun, games, and prizes!

Where: The PEAK School of Dance, 1610 W Garden of the Gods Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

When: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat Street and canned food drive (4 canned goods per child for admission)

What: A wide range of over 20 local businesses will be at each door to welcome kiddos with goodies. The whole event will take place indoors, starting in Squires Productions co-op portrait studio, though it is staged with an outdoor aesthetic.

Where: 750 W Garden of the Gods Rd, #110, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-3506

When: 5 – 8 p.m.

OCT 31:

Trunk or Treat at The Farm Sports

What: The Farm Sports will be hosting an INDOOR Trunk-or-Treat at their all-inclusive athletic performance facility for the first-ever Festival of Frights at The Farm!

Where: The Farm Sports – Lynmar 2660 Vickers Dr, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918

When: 4 – 6 p.m.

3rd Annual Trunk or Treat Fall Festival

What: This FREE FUN family event features a Trunk-or-Treat, food trucks, hayrides, an outdoor movie, and CANDY! Please register here to reserve your spot.

Where: Heart of the Springs Church 2726 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO, 80909

When: 6 – 9 p.m.

The Halloween Bouncing Boo Bash and Trunk-Or-Treat

What: This is a safe event for families to trick-or-treat, and is supported by local businesses and the community. Kids 18 and under are able to bounce away with the Glow Lights for 30 minutes free in SkyZone (time based on number of guests and COVID: subject to change ).

Where: Sky Zone Colorado Springs 1750 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO, 80920

When: 3 – 7 p.m.

Elev8 Veterans presents Trunk n Treat

What: To start, they will have a Trunk-or-Treat for all ages before Heady Halloween for 21+ people.

Where: Elev8 Premier glass studio, 6331 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80915-3705

When: 4 – 6 p.m.

11th Annual Trunk or Treat by Deerfield Hills Community Center & Sprayground

What: FREE drive-thru event. Trick or Treat at our trunks while in the safety of your car. By appointment only. NO WALK UPS. One vehicle per appointment limited space available. Click here to register through Eventbrite.

Where: Deerfield Hills Community Center & Sprayground 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd, Colorado Springs, CO, 80916

When: 3 – 5 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Rocky Mountain Auto Brokers

What: FREE, Socially Distant, and Safe Trunk or Treating at the Rocky Mountain Auto Brokers! All are welcome.

Where: Rocky Mountain Auto Brokers 4929 Carrera Pt, Colorado Springs, CO, 80923

When: 3 – 6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat by Adam & Son Auto Sales

What: Bring your vehicle and decorate it as you please! Candy, food trucks, etc. Dress up and have some fun!

Where: 4391 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918-2931

When: 2 – 5 p.m.

It’s the most spooktacular season of the year! Happy Halloween 🎃.