Lessons learned: Southern Colorado schools plan for change this fall

COLORADO SPRINGS — School districts across southern Colorado have been adjusting from learning in-person to learning online.

“We initially started this plan back in the middle of March. I don’t know if we really thought that it would last this long,” said Todd Seip, Public Information Officer for Pueblo School District 70.

It’s been a big learning curve with near constant change.

“We started flooding our students with too many assignments. So, we heard from parents like, ‘Woah, wait. This is way more than they were even doing in person.’ So, that was a big major tweek we needed to make,” said Allison Cortez, Director for Communication for Academy School District 20.

Plus, each district had to manage student need, such as internet and technology access.

“We were able to secure about 2,000 laptops that were distributed to high school and middle school students. And for those who are in elementary, we also were able to mail home packets of information and studies,” said Devra Ashby, public information officer for Colorado Springs District 11.

“Getting kids that live up in the mountain areas internet access or live way out in eastern and southeastern Pueblo County internet access. Some of those families only have satellite internet access,” Seip said.

Now that the classroom is everywhere, districts are meeting personal needs as well.

“I helping to meet crisis needs for our families, and it’s been less about the education. So, we have families who lost jobs, their hours were reduced and they really relied on the school district already to provide meals for students,” said Christine O’Brien, Public Information Officer for Harrison School District 2.

Some districts are taking more of a holistic approach.

“The concern of that social, emotional well-being of our students and the impact that this is having on them,” said Samantha Briggs, Director of Communication for Widefield School District 3.

There are also student populations with special needs.

“Those have been a little more challenging populations, but I think our staff has done an amazing job at reaching out and doing one-to-one learning, as well as other students who need more of a one-to-one touch,” Ashby said.

Now looking ahead with Governor Jared polis’ guidance and suggestion, some districts are planning for three scenarios in the fall:

1. Continue with remote learning as is being done now.

2. Return to in-person learning, with significant changes.

3. A hybrid scenario, where some students remain home with remote learning and some students back in classrooms.

“We’re also looking at possible roll-in closures with any type of outbreak that our country or our state or our county and city would face,” Ashby said.

Several districts tell FOX21 they hope to have a more detailed plan by June.