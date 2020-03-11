Know your symptoms: coronavirus or flu?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Between the flu, allergies, the common cold, and now the coronavirus, it can be difficult to tell which symptoms are which.

According to El Paso County Public Health, a lot of these respiratory virus symptoms overlap.

The hygiene that you need to practice is going to protect you from both influenza, as well as the coronavirus. And it helps to maintain your own intrinsic health so that your immune system is sturdy and ready for anything that may be coming it’s way,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director of El Paso County Public Health.

But the department says there is one symptom that may cause concern.

“Increasing shortness of breath. And so, if you are feeling like there’s increasing shortness of breath, to call your physician to vet those concerns is a really important time,”

As for how it would affect people of different ages:

“At this time, it appears that the younger you are, the less severe your symptoms. And as we age, particularly getting to 60 and older, we see more of those severe symptoms. Particularly the shortness of breath,”

When it comes to public gatherings, the department says it’s all common sense.

Practice good hygiene. If you wake up with a body ache or develop a cough or fever, stay home.

“We’ve seen a run on toilet paper and some other things, we don’t really need to go overboard. There’s just some common sense here. So, be sure that you’re sharing with your neighbors and friends, leaving some of those supplies for others who may need them as well in their preparation,” Johnson said.

The department says in the data of nearly 80-percent of coronavirus cases, people have been able to care for themselves at home with symptomatic care, meaning they took Tylenol, Robitussin, got rest and a lot of hydration.

If you are out and about, take caution.

“If you do see someone who you’re concerned about, that you keep at least about six feet away from them. And so, some of those congregate settings you may want to reconsider,” Johnson said. “I think that anytime there’s something new and it feels like there’s more issues that are unknown, it can be more intimidating, and I think that’s somewhat natural. I do think that what we do know about this virus follows a lot of that same family of coronavirus or common cold and other respiratory illnesses,” Johnson added.

Click here for more information from El Paso County Public Health.