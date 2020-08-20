Kevin’s Cuts: Colorado Springs boy gets early start in business

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nine-year-old Kevin Murray has a brand new lawn mower.

“Just don’t be scared of it,” Kevin said.

Kevin and some friends were mowing lawns in the neighborhood, but stopped when their mower broke down.

Kevin’s mom, Victoria, says the kids were discouraged, so she thought it was a good learning opportunity.

She taught her son how to get a small business going.

“Took him to Home Depot, and him and I picked out a lawn mower, cost $275,” Victoria said.

That $275 dollars was something Kevin had to pay back.

“We made this book and on August 5th is the day that we purchased it. Him and I would initial that he owed the $275. And every time he would go now a lawn, he would split his earnings with his friends and then he would make a payment to me,” Victoria said.

Victoria started posting on Facebook, advertising her son and his friends could take care of anyone’s yard.

She says the response was amazing.

“I had a guy reach out to me and said I’ll give you $100 for Kevin to go out and mow some lawns in the community,” Victoria said.

Then neighbors started reaching out for those who can’t.

“The mother is a little bit older, she has carpal tunnel really bad, she can’t mow her lawn. For one reason or another, people say they’re going to do it and they just don’t. So, Kevin coming over here and doing this is just, I already know it’s going to make them feel so much better about their home and about themselves because it’s just going to look better. And when your house looks better, you feel better about it,” said Kayla Covey, who saw Victoria’s Facebook post.

Victoria says in just 11 days, Kevin paid off his loan.

“Now we’re working towards a weed eater, and a blower, and other things. I just hope that he learns the ins and outs of a business and that he can learn how to grow, and advance in his company, and eventually be the boss and have people working for him,” Victoria said.

But why do all this summer work?

“We wanted to make money so um, like, we can go to the Dollar Tree and get like, Sonic,” Kevin said.

While Kevin starts school next week, Victoria says “Kevin’s Cuts” will continue with adjusted hours.

“We’ll have to switch over to early evenings and weekends. Then we’ll have to take into account his sports,” Victoria said.

And if you’ve been thinking about starting your own business, Kevin’s got some tips.

“Be confident and do the right thing,” Kevin said.

If you’d like to have Kevin do some yard work for you, you can call or text him at (719) 453-5080 and he will let you know if he’s able to get to your area.