Keeping coronavirus at bay: El Paso County Public Health weighs in

COLORADO SPRINGS — The fear of the Coronavirus is growing here at home, as news of new cases continue to pop up across the country.

And people everywhere are stocking up on disinfectant supplies, But the El Paso County Health Department says your safest bet is going back to basics.

“We encourage people to use soap and water when they have access to soap and water. If not, hand sanitzer,” said Kristi Durbin, immunization program manager for El Paso County Public Health.

But if you have to rely on hand sanitizer to combat flu germs or the coronavirus, there are guidelines for effectiveness.

“We want you to use something that has 60-percent alcohol concentration,” said Durbin.

The health department adds disinfecting wipes are also effective, but the number one way to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus is to wash your hands properly.

“We want you to get your hands wet with warm water, and then apply soap to your hands and lather. You can scrub your hands for 20 seconds, you can sing the happy birthday song twice, beginning to end. Make sure you wash the backs of your hands, in between your fingers, under your fingernails. And then rinse with clean water and then dry with a paper towel or a clean towel,” said Durbin.