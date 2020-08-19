It’s your turn to paint the town: New community mural underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Things will soon get a little more colorful in downtown Colorado Springs.

“This is part of what I love about Colorado Springs,” said Debi Archibald, who was painting with her granddaughter.

The Conejos Mural Project is will cover 320 feet of the Colorado Avenue underpass at I-25, and anyone can be a part of it.

“I’m all about community and I love an art project where I can see my little contribution every day when I ride my bike path here. I’m all about beautification and making the community nice makes people also want to take care of it as well,” said Kimberly Sejas, a local artist.

“It’s a little hard on like, the bumpy parts, but it’s easy on the smoother parts,” said nine-year-old Sinatra MacMurdo, who was painting with her grandmother.

The mural, led by artist, Mauricio Ramirez of Berwyn, Ill., and organized by the Downtown Development Authority, is meant to bring a sense of identity and history to the area,

“You’ll see the imagery used in the mural highlights the history of the former Conejos Street neighborhood, which was a majority of black and Hispanic neighborhood that used to sit right where America the Beautiful Park is today,” said Claire Swinford, Director of Urban Engagement for the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.



According to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, this location for the mural was chosen because it’s used by people every day to access parks and businesses.

“Right now the underpass is not a great place to be, right? It’s pretty industrial, pretty dirty, but public art can improve the use of public space in this area,” Swinford said.

And local artists jumped at this idea.

“Colorado Springs is gorgeous and to be able to share art for everybody that cold here from all the people live here, I think it just enriches everything,” said John Suess, another local artist.

The Downtown Partnership says the south side of the underpass will also be painted to mirror the north wall, showcasing how descendants of the Conejos Street families still contribute to the Colorado Springs culture and community today.

“I just love the sense of community in Colorado Springs,” Archibald said.

According to the Downtown Partnership, this mural project is being done in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority, and the El Pomar Foundation, and is funded by grants, donations and mill levy dollars collected by the Downtown Development Authority.

Community paint days are from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. on Aug. 28 and 29 at Colorado Avenue/I-25 underpass (309 W. Colorado Ave.)

Click here for more details.