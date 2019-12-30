Influenza B makes early debut in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County has seen 82 flu-related hospitalizations so far this season, according to the Public Health Department.

While the number of cases marked since September isn’t out of the norm, the county says it is seeing Influenza B cases earlier than expected, especially in young adults.

The health department says the flu is typically harder on patients who are over the age of 65 or those under four. this season.

Flu season runs from the beginning of October through the middle of May and it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

“Being vaccinated might not prevent you from getting the flu, but there is evidence out there that it can lessen the severity of your illness. So, you may still get the flu, but you might not need to be hospitalized, you might not get pneumonia or another infection on top of that,” said Haley Zachary, Communicable Disease Epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health.

“And that’s what we really want people to remember, is that it can prevent a lot of these very severe infections.”

The health department says your best bet at prevention is to always cover your mouth when you cough, and to wash your hands regularly.