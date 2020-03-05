Hometown Heroes: USAFA cadets help couple down fourteener

FOX21 and the American Red Cross are partnering once again to honor some Hometown Heroes – people who exemplify courage, kindness, and unselfish character. Today, we highlight one of the Military Heroes – five U.S. Air Force Academy cadets.

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — As with all U.S. Air Force Academy clubs, the Mountaineering Club helps cadets learn leadership skills.

On July 21, 2019, those skills came in handy.

“We were hiking Mount of the Holy Cross and when we were coming back down, in order to get back to the car from the top of the mountain, you have to hike up a thousand-foot ridge and go back down,” said Cadet 1st Class Casey Kowalski.

“We were at the bottom of this thousand-foot ridge, so we have another hike back. And we saw Chris and Maggie,” Cadet 1st Class Brynn Lunaas added.

“They were kind of struggling, and we asked them some questions and we asked if they were okay. And they said they were and we decided to keep moving on,” said Cadet 1st Class Ryan McDermott.

These five cadets say they had already been hiking the fourteener for six hours, but they decided to keep a close distance to the couple.

“As we were taking a break, we saw this man carrying his wife up. And we go, ‘she’s probably not doing that great,'” said Cadet 1st Class Connor Loo.

“He was actually carrying Maggie and then all of their packs on his back, like uphill,” Lunaas said.

The cadets say the couple intially refused help, but eventually accepted.

“These people are in trouble, we should help them out. So, I picked her up on my back, and we started going up the mountain with her,” Kowalski said.

No experience is needed to join the Mountaineering Club, but with every hike up every mountain, their confidence grows, and their skills sharpen, prepping them for real-life missions like this one.

“Just based on having a conversation with her, she said that you know, she was feeling numbness and tingling in her fingers and really light-headed, she didn’t look too good, like could barely walk, like, stand up straight. And as we stuck with them, her condition just deteriorated,” Lunaas said.

“When you see someone like that, you have to stop and ask if they’re doing okay, especially if they’re doing something struggling, such as hiking up a fourteener,” Loo said.

“Just help out your neighbor, like you know, if you come across someone that needs help, just give them a hand. Nothing bad can come of it,” Kowalski said.

All of the 2020 Hometown Heroes will be honored on Thursday at a recognition event in Colorado Springs.

