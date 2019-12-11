Holiday shipping underway for FedEx Express

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holiday season brings in the hustle and bustle to FedEx Express in Colorado Springs.

To keep up with the influx of packages, FedEx hired more than 50,000 employees, nationwide.

“Proper package handling, and just getting our customers’ packages where they need to go. They all depend on us getting their packages there,” said Kenny Wilkins, senior manager for station operations at FedEx Express in Colorado Springs, Denver, and Pueblo.

Since Black Friday, more than 33-million packages have come through the shipping company, globally.

Routes will be increased and hours will be extended to ensure packages are delivered on time.

“They need to be able to know where they’re going. We have made so many advancements in technology and our line hall, to be able to bring the ultimate customer experience,” Wilkins said.