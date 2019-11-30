High Wind Warning for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring weather conditions and local officials stand ready to respond to impacts resulting from high winds in and around Colorado Springs, Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in effect for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, from 10 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

Meteorologists predict the most impact will occur along the eastern slopes of Pikes Peak, Rampart Range and along the I-25 corridor. Winds are forecasted at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible.

Residents should also secure outdoor furniture and holiday decorations.

Avoid travel, if possible

The National Weather Service emphasizes that high winds make travel hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles on North/South corridors, such as I-25 due to high wind gusts and flying debris.

If possible, stay indoors and avoid travel. If you must travel, maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel at all times and be prepared for sudden shifts in wind speed or direction and be vigilant of flying debris.

Traffic intersections may be without power. Motorists should treat all darkened intersections as a four-way stop.

Watch for and obey any travel restrictions and stay tuned to local news or NOAA Weather Radio for updates.

Residents should only call 911 for a life-threatening emergency.

Downed Trees

Damaging winds will blow down trees.

For NON-emergency assistance with downed trees in roadways through the night, residents can call (719) 385-ROAD or use GoCOS, the City’s mobile app, which can be found at www.coloradosprings.gov/gocos.

To report a downed street tree, a tree planted within the public right of way, visit www.coloradosprings.gov/downtree.

Please note: Downed trees on private property are the responsibility of the owner. Contact home insurance or a private tree removal company. The City will NOT respond to calls about trees on private property unless there is a threat to life safety or a power line is involved.

Power lines or power outages

Residents should be on the lookout for fallen power lines or trees that have come into contact with a power line. If you see this, stay away from the line and/or tree, and immediately call Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800 or dial 911.

To help reduce call volume and expedite emergency-related calls during this wind storm event, Colorado Springs Utilities is asking customers to use its online outage map at csu.org for electric outage information and status updates, and to not call 448-4800 unless a customer is reporting a downed electric line, a tree into an electric line, or some other utilities-related emergency that poses a safety risk.

Colorado Springs Airport flight information

For information about flight status for the Colorado Springs Airport visit www.flycos.com or call the individual airline.