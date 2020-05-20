Help your state, get counted in the U.S. Census

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau asks 10 simple questions to each household.

“Do you live in a house, do you live in an apartment, what’s your age, what’s your sex? We do not ask for your social security number. We do not ask for any banking or financial information,” said Jerome Garza, Assistant Regional Census Manager for the Dallas Regional Office.

The Census counts the growing population in the U.S.

Even with the pandemic causing a minor setback, adjustments to get census packets to homes in rural areas were made.

“We no longer will knock on the door. Our employees should not be doing that. We are providing personal protection equipment for all our employees in the field and in the office. So, they have masks, they have sanitizer and other items,” Garza said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, completing the census helps your state get two things: money and representation.

“The federal government every year, returns an excess of $675-billion back to cities,” Garza said.

Those funds go towards hospitals, schools, firehouses and roads.

Information in the questionnaire remains confidential.

“In colorado today, they have exceeded the national average in the number of households that have answered the census. Nationally, only 59.6-percent have answered the census, of households. In Colorado, it’s 62.4-percent of households have already answered the census.”

The deadline for the census has been extended to October 31, 2020.

If you haven’t completed the census for your household, you can do so online on their website or you can call (844) 330-2020.

Be sure to select April 1, 2020 as the census date.