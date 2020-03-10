Got Potholes? There’s an app for that

COLORADO SPRINGS — “GoCOS!” is a free mobile app that was launched by the City of Colorado Springs for people and businesses to get in contact with the city easily, request services, and report problems quickly like potholes.

The GoCOS! App launched in November, designed to make it easier for the community to alert the city about problems and for city staff to respond quicker.

App Features:

Updated and intuitive navigation and search capabilities.

Log-in to view your submitted tickets and track the progress of your report.

See where similar concerns have been reported in your area.

Improved accessibility for people with disabilities.

Choose your preferred language. On the iPhone and Android apps, GoCOS! is presented in the language of the user’s phone. Requests submitted in that language are translated to English for our City staff agents, who respond in English. The response to the user is provided (machine translated) in the language of the user’s phone. You can also choose and submit requests in your preferred language on the website version.

The “Places” feature helps you locate City Services.

The GoCOS! app can be downloaded via the city’s website or by searching “GoCOS!” in the Apple and Android app stores.