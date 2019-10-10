Goodwill Hunting for Halloween

Witches, goblins and vampires were out for all to see at Discover Goodwill store in Northern Colorado Springs.

If you’re in the market for a Halloween costume and don’t want to break the bank, this is the place for you. They have a wide variety of new Halloween costumes and decorations.









Normally, you’d expect something used at the shop notorious for resale. Not here. At least, at the 1071 Kelly Johnson Blvd. location. Nearly Everything appeared to be new and in packages.

There are costumes for adults like zombie and nurse outfits, or accessories like dragon tails and cat ears. Goodwill also has make-up wigs and plastic weapons like swords and knives.

























Of course, there are plenty of used clothes for those with a more intricate idea for a costume. However, it’s one-stop shopping to avoid the headaches of your search.

Everything appears to be priced around three dollars and no more than ten. They have plenty of Harry Potter and witch attire. I paid $3.50 for a wand for Meteorologist Emily Roehler, our resident Potter fan at FOX21News.

You don’t have to be a frugal shopper either. This just makes sense. I would highly recommend checking out Goodwill before paying full price somewhere else.