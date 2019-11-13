Gold Star Family presented with fallen soldier banner

FOUNTAIN, Colo — Fountain’s program honoring active-duty military members went above and beyond for a Gold Star Family.
Tuesday night, Fountain’s City Council held a presentation for the Collette family as they remember Sgt. Joseph Collette, with a banner, which will be displayed on power and light polls along Highway 85/87 in Fountain.
29-year-old Collette was killed during a mission in Afghanistan in March. He served as an EOD technician in the Army and was in 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 62nd Ordnance Company, 71st Ordnance Group stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, CO.
Service members don’t serve alone; the ceremony was met with standing room only proof that fallen or not, the support is endless.
“I’m really excited to finally see the banner hung up and the support you know even 8 months out still having that is a reallyCaela Collette
good feeling.”
Wife to fallen Sgt. Joseph Collette