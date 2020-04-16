Get outside, but keep your distance, Colorado Springs!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation And Cultural Services department is reminding people to follow social distancing protocols.

“We’ve received reports, they come in periodically, whether it’s maybe some people at a disc golf course. I believe we’ve gotten one or two for the skate park, pickleball courts, trail use,” said Kurt Schroeder, park maintenance and operations manager for city of Colorado Springs.

The parks department is working with the Colorado Springs Police Department to enforce appropriate behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our message is they need to keep six feet of distance, they need to not share equipment. For instance, in the case of pickleball, don’t share, touching that same ball or with disc golf, that same disc that you may be throwing at one of the baskets. So we reinforce that and try to make contact with ‘soft enforcement’ is what we call it, to educate folks and remind them, ‘hey, these are some actions that you need to be modifying and be doing a little bit differently in order to ensure everybody’s safety,” Schroeder said.

While getting outside is encouraged, the parks department wants everyone to stay safe.

“Wear your mask, we all wear, all of our staff out there are wearing masks now. And it’s all these little things that when you put it together, it’s going to help everybody. It’s going to help the whole and we’re all part of the solution here and we all certainly want it resolved sooner rather than later. So, we’ve all got a part in. Helping accomplish that,” Schroeder said.

Click here for more information on the parks department.