FOX21’s 2019 Year in Review

Before you pop bottles for the New Year, check out the top local Southern Colorado stories of 2019. Did these stories make your list?

The year kicked off with a new state governor. Jared Polis made history when he became Colorado’s 43rd Governor. He’s the first openly gay governor elected to lead a state and the state’s first Jewish governor. Polis promised to fight for affordable health care, renewable energy standards and more. A recall effort against Polis fell short in September.

In Pueblo, a mayor was elected for the first time in decades. Nick Gradisar, a Pueblo native and attorney, is focusing on economic development, planning to do so with more aggressive recruitment tactics.

“We need to make it easier to do business in Pueblo,” Gradisar has said.

A local crime story in Cripple Creek rocked the state and grabbed national attention. Patrick Frazee was accused and found guilty of brutally killing his fiance Kelsey Berreth. He’s sentenced to life behind bars plus 156 years.

In March, the state had to dig out from the biggest snow event of the year. It also taught us the term “bomb cyclone.” The storm was deadly, caused hundreds of people to lose power and stranded many others on roadways.

A special visit to the Air Force Academy this year by the commander and chief. President Donald Trump gave the commencement speech for the class of 2019. Nearly 1,000 cadets earned their officer’s bars.

“I want to feel this guy’s muscles… it’s real, it’s great!” the President said about a Falcon baseball player’s arm.

Also this year, grocery stores said goodbye to 3.2 beer and hello to the real deal. Thanks to a new law, gas stations and convenience stores can also sell full-strength beer.

Landscapes have changed in the downtown areas of Pueblo and Colorado Springs. There are new apartments and restaurants popping up. A groundbreaking was held for a brand new stadium in Colorado Springs, which the Switchbacks will one day call ‘home’.

Another story with far-reaching effects, was the deadly CSPD officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of suspect De’Von Bailey. Bailey’s death sparked controversy and protests.

Then, a Colorado Springs Daycare bust shocked the community. In November, CSPD officers found the owner, Carla Faith, had hidden dozens of children in a basement behind a false wall.

“She was fooling everybody, even DHS,” a parent explained.

Capping off a year’s worth of news is the historic announcement of Space Force becoming the sixth branch of the armed services. The headquarters could be set in Colorado Springs. Four-star general John “Jay” Raymond will be the first Chief of Space Operations. He last served as Commander at Peterson Air Force Base.

