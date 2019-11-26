FOX21 Digital NOW does Friendsgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS — With Thanksgiving right around the corner that also means lots of opportunities for Friendsgiving get-togethers!

The creators of the famed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey and Glitter Turkey are back with their turkey of 2019: Mac & Cheese Turkey, FOX21’s Digital NOW team decided to give it a go and added some more Friendsgiving treats to the mix.

The Mac & Cheese Turkey features the cheesy powder from your favorite boxed version – check out the recipe below, courtesy of Reynolds Kitchens.

Then, read on for a fabulous twist on a popular holiday casserole, plus some adorable, delicious caramel apple grapes for dessert!

Recipes:

Reynolds Wrap Mac & Cheese Turkey

Ingredients

one 10- to 16-pound turkey

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pouches of powdered cheese from your favorite boxed macaroni and cheese

2 boxes of your favorite box macaroni and cheese, prepared (in addition to the two boxes needed for the cheese powder only)

Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil

Directions

STEP 1

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove neck and giblets from turkey. Rinse, and pat dry.

STEP 2

Tear off a sheet of Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil 2-1/2 times longer than turkey. Place turkey lengthwise in center of aluminum foil sheet to cook.

STEP 3

Brush with oil, then fully coat turkey in powdered cheese mixture.

STEP 4

Close foil loosely by overlapping the ends. Turn up short sides of aluminum foil to hold in juices. Do not seal airtight. Place foil-wrapped turkey in roasting pan at least 2 inches deep. Insert meat thermometer through foil into the thickest part of the inner thigh, not touching bone.

STEP 5

Roast turkey until the meat thermometer reads 165°F. Remove from the oven and let stand for 15 minutes. See cooking chart for estimated cooking times.

STEP 6

Remove and discard foil. Transfer to a serving dish and add prepared boxed macaroni and cheese for garnish.

Mini Green Bean Casseroles

Ingredients

4 cups cooked cut green beans

1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup (Regular or 98% Fat-Free)

1/2cup milk

1 1/2cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 can (2.8 ounces) French’s® French Fried Onions (about 1 1/3 cups)

2 packages (about 16 ounces each ) refrigerated jumbo buttermilk biscuit dough(16 biscuits)

Directions

Step 1

Heat the oven to 375°F. Spray 16 (2 1/2-inch) muffin-pan cups with vegetable cooking spray. Stir the green beans, soup, milk, 1 cup cheese, and 2/3 cup French fried onions in a large bowl.

Step 2

Roll each biscuit into a 4-inch circle. Press the biscuit circles into the bottoms and up the sides of the muffin-pan cups. Divide the green bean mixture among the biscuit cups.

Step 3

Bake for 20 minutes or until the biscuit cups are golden brown. Stir the remaining cheese and onions in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the green bean mixture.

Step 4

Bake for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Let the minis cool in the pans on wire racks for 5 minutes.

Caramel Apple Grapes

Ingredients

1/2 lb. seedless green grapes

1 cup Caramel

1 cup Chopped peanuts

Toothpicks

Directions

Step 1

Wash grapes and drain, pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2

Poke toothpicks in grapes, then dip in caramel and peanuts.

Step 3

Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet to let set and enjoy.

We hope this inspires your upcoming Friendsgiving (or Thanksgiving ) get-together!