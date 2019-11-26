FOX21 Digital NOW does Friendsgiving

Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 5
1  of  78
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Adult Youth Services Air Academy Federal Credit Union AspenPointe Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Calvary Chapel Eastside Cherokee Metropolitan District Church For All Nations City of Colorado Springs City of Colorado Springs - MountainMetro Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Colorado Technical University Compassion International Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 Cragmor CRC District 49 Donna's Dolphins Swim School Douglas County Libraries El Paso Co. Combined Courts Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Envida Every Home for Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fremont Co. Head Start Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Hope Montessori Monument Integrity Bank & Trust IntelliTec College - CS Campus James Irwin Charter Schools Mountain Springs Church Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Outlets at Castle Rock Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pima Medical Institute PPACG Pueblo Chemical Depot Radiant Church Recovery Unlimited Redemption Hill Church Rock Family Church Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Silver Key Sparkles & Lace Boutique Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Salon Profess. Acad. The Springs Church The Sunshine House Early Learning Acad. The Vanguard School Trace Church Trinity Missionary Baptist Church Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Word Mission Church Intl.

FOX21 Digital NOW does Friendsgiving

Digital Now

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — With Thanksgiving right around the corner that also means lots of opportunities for Friendsgiving get-togethers!

The creators of the famed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey and Glitter Turkey are back with their turkey of 2019: Mac & Cheese Turkey, FOX21’s Digital NOW team decided to give it a go and added some more Friendsgiving treats to the mix.

The Mac & Cheese Turkey features the cheesy powder from your favorite boxed version – check out the recipe below, courtesy of Reynolds Kitchens.

Then, read on for a fabulous twist on a popular holiday casserole, plus some adorable, delicious caramel apple grapes for dessert!

Recipes:

Reynolds Wrap Mac & Cheese Turkey

Ingredients

  • one 10- to 16-pound turkey
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 pouches of powdered cheese from your favorite boxed macaroni and cheese
  • 2 boxes of your favorite box macaroni and cheese, prepared (in addition to the two boxes needed for the cheese powder only)
  • Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil

Directions

STEP 1
Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove neck and giblets from turkey. Rinse, and pat dry.

STEP 2
Tear off a sheet of Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil 2-1/2 times longer than turkey. Place turkey lengthwise in center of aluminum foil sheet to cook.

STEP 3
Brush with oil, then fully coat turkey in powdered cheese mixture.

STEP 4
Close foil loosely by overlapping the ends. Turn up short sides of aluminum foil to hold in juices. Do not seal airtight. Place foil-wrapped turkey in roasting pan at least 2 inches deep. Insert meat thermometer through foil into the thickest part of the inner thigh, not touching bone.

STEP 5
Roast turkey until the meat thermometer reads 165°F. Remove from the oven and let stand for 15 minutes. See cooking chart for estimated cooking times.

STEP 6
Remove and discard foil. Transfer to a serving dish and add prepared boxed macaroni and cheese for garnish.

Mini Green Bean Casseroles

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cooked cut green beans
  • 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup (Regular or 98% Fat-Free)
  • 1/2cup milk
  • 1 1/2cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 can (2.8 ounces) French’s® French Fried Onions (about 1 1/3 cups)
  • 2 packages (about 16 ounces each ) refrigerated jumbo buttermilk biscuit dough(16 biscuits)

Directions

Step 1
Heat the oven to 375°F.  Spray 16 (2 1/2-inch) muffin-pan cups with vegetable cooking spray.  Stir the green beans, soup, milk, 1 cup cheese, and 2/3 cup French fried onions in a large bowl.

Step 2
Roll each biscuit into a 4-inch circle.  Press the biscuit circles into the bottoms and up the sides of the muffin-pan cups.  Divide the green bean mixture among the biscuit cups.

Step 3
Bake for 20 minutes or until the biscuit cups are golden brown.  Stir the remaining cheese and onions in a small bowl.  Sprinkle over the green bean mixture.

Step 4
Bake for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.  Let the minis cool in the pans on wire racks for 5 minutes.

Caramel Apple Grapes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lb. seedless green grapes
  • 1 cup Caramel
  • 1 cup Chopped peanuts
  • Toothpicks

Directions

Step 1
Wash grapes and drain, pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2
Poke toothpicks in grapes, then dip in caramel and peanuts.

Step 3
Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet to let set and enjoy.

We hope this inspires your upcoming Friendsgiving (or Thanksgiving ) get-together!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories