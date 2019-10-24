FOX21 Digital Jack-o’-lantern Challenge

1  of  19
Halloween is around the corner and the FOX21 Digital NOW Team decided to compete in a Jack-o’-lantern Challenge to get in the spooky spirit!

The best is you get to be the judge! Make sure to vote for your favorite.

The rules are simple — each contestant was randomly assigned a fruit or vegetable, then had 20 minutes to gut their item and carve whatever their hearts desired.

Take a quick look at the final Jack-o’-lanterns and complete the poll:

The poll will be open till October 31, 2019, just so you have some extra time to pick your favorite 😉. Happy carving season!

