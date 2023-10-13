(SPONSORED) — Cocktails & Kitchens! Downtown’s newest addition to the local COS culinary and entertainment venues: Avenue 19 has arrived!

Located on Tejon Street the food hall offers a wide range of food options including Tacos, Salads, Chicken sandwiches, Fish and Chips, and Burgers plus more vendors to be added very soon!

Avenue 19 has a large bar area space with happy hour Monday through Friday and live music.

Anyone could really spend the afternoon here for any occasion with the great options for food and drink to choose from. All the vendors are local independent businesses that are really delivering delicious dishes for you to sample.

Why not start your weekend at Avenue 19 and raise a glass to the new food hall!