(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Local Colorado company Snarf’s Sandwiches who have been serving sandwiches in Colorado since 1996 visited the Loving Living Local studio this morning. Director of Marketing Helen Wood brought a selection of menu items that are perfect for a summer picnic, hike, and even pool parties.

Snarf’s Sandwiches opened a Colorado Springs location last fall at 7495 N. Academy Blvd and have been around in Colorado for 27 years. Snarf’s offers catering for all your events with a very convenient app for you to order ahead which saves a lot of time and makes for a really easy ordering process.

Snarf Sandwiches have partnered with GiftAMeal. If customers take a photo of their Snarf’s meal on the GiftAMeal app, Snarf’s will fund a free meal at a local food bank.

For more information about Snarf’s and all the menu item options head to the website.