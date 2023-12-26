(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Brewing Company has been hand-crafting beer for more than 12 years. The brewing team loves hops and wanted something refreshing that they could drink during their busy brew day.

Pikes Peak Brewing created not only a beverage that beer drinkers would love but quite possibly the best sparkling water you have ever tasted. Their motto is “life is better when lived together” and now that includes those times in which you are not drinking beer.

Chris Wright from Pikes Peak Brewing joined Krista and Nova on Loving Living Local with a TV exclusive of the new ‘Trail Water.’ Just 3 simple ingredients: Carbonated Water, Hops, and Citric Acid are artfully blended to create a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.

There are no artificial flavorings, just the purest high-altitude water, select hops, and citric acid, with the taproom in Monument serving this delicious beverage for people to try. Pikes Peak Brewing is really giving people other options away from the usual beers and created this one-of-a-kind product right from your neighborhood brewer.

