(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bad Daddy’s new summer menu has been launched! Chris Bosarge showcased new dishes and cocktails – along with other Bad Daddy’s favorites. Chris chatted with Nova about the seasonal lineup and why viewers should plan to celebrate summer at Bad Daddy’s!

Bad Daddy’s is serving up some hot eats and cool drinks this summer to make basking in the sun easier. From now until September 5, the popular gourmet burger bar’s limited-time menu will consist of two new burger features made in-house with chef-inspired ingredients and a refreshing tart shake

One of its hottest burgers yet, the Heat Wave Burger promises to fire up all taste buds with its seven-ounce Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, melted pepper jack cheese along with jalapeño bacon, crispy jalapeño frites, chipotle-cayenne ketchup, and habanero mustard all between two brioche buns. It was certainly a winner with our very own FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister!

The second new menu item burger was the White & Bleu Burger which makes patriotism taste all the better with a seven-ounce Angus beef patty layered with horseradish mayo, whipped bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon, pickled red onions, and garlic mayo on toasted brioche buns.

For all the menu and location information head to the Bad Daddys website.