(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Well debuted a new lineup of food vendors, making it easy to sample traditional cuisine from around the world in Southern Colorado. SIVAR, slang for El Salvador, is a sister company of Monse’s Taste of El Salvador, which offers a specialized menu celebrating authentic Central American Cuisine! Krista Witiak tastes these Salvadoran dishes with owner Monse Hines and learns more about Monse’s culture and passion.

This concept incorporates traditional central American favorites, including pupusas, empanadas, and plantains. SIVAR is 100% gluten-free, featuring a variety of entrées, starters, specials, and mouthwatering weekend brunch!

Check out all that SIVAR has to offer at wellinthesprings.com.