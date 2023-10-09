(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Crisp & Green is a fast-casual restaurant that features chef-crafted salad and grain bowls along with acai bowls and smoothies. They blend healthy and nutritious foods, community engagement, and complimentary fitness classes to create the “Living Crisp” movement. Operations Manager Hannah Bradbury from Crisp & Green brought in delicious options to choose from at the Colorado Springs location.

The brand’s goal is to create an approachable environment for all through its exceptional products and world-class hospitality. After seeing success with stores across the nation, Crisp & Green is experiencing rapid national growth with over 200 locations in the United States.

Crisp & Green brought back the “#SquashGoals Salad” this season with freshly prepared roasted chicken, apple, maple roasted butternut squash, quinoa, white cheddar cheese, and candied pecans, perfectly paired with an apple cider pumpkin seed dressing.

It also added the “Wild Child Grain Bowl,” with roasted chicken, wild rice, arugula, roasted brussels sprouts, radicchio, goat cheese, craisins, and a delicious house-made walnut-white balsamic vinaigrette.

As well as the wide range of salads to choose from Crisp & Green has smoothies and is excited to introduce you to its Fall menu this season.

Crisp & Green is very excited that it opened in the Colorado Springs community this past August which is located at 7465 N Academy Blvd. This is the sixth Colorado location.