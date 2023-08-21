(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Chicken Salad Chick, now open in Colorado Springs, puts a twist on a delicious classic, offering guests a made-from-scratch chicken salad experience, with 12 original flavors to choose from, as well as gourmet soups, flavorful sides, and delectable desserts.

The company got its start in Alabama, which is where the owner Kirsten Garrett, was first introduced to the concept when she was stationed there with the Air Force. She fell in love with the culture, the food, and the simplicity of the concept.

Mother and daughter duo Judy DeVincentis and Kirsten Garrett are excited to bring something new and fresh to Colorado Springs and joined Loving Living Local Host Nova in studio, to share the deliciousness.

Chicken Salad Chick offers catering, including boxed lunches; these can include mini croissants on a platter as well as a fruit tray. Chicken Salad Chick is the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant.

Chicken Salad Chick now has more than 225 restaurants in 17 states. The first Colorado location opened earlier this year in Greeley, and the Colorado Springs location is the second and opened in June. The new Colorado Springs store is located at the former Duca’s location (5660 Barnes Road, Unit 108) in the same shopping center as Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap and Erickberto’s.

