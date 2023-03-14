(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From savory to sweet, the variety of pie at 3.14 Pi Bar is endless.

Loving Living Local host Nova was invited to celebrate National Pi Day at the Colorado Springs location. 3.14 Pi has special offers all day on Tuesday, March 14 to celebrate; from mini pies, beers, and a selection of sides, there is something for everyone.

3.14 Pi Bar won the best pie for Colorado on Good Morning America in November.

The competition last year crowned 3.14’s Pecan Pie as the best pie.

3.14 is open for lunch, dinner, and carry out and you can also call ahead to place your orders. For all the pie options and 3.14 Pie Bar information head to the website. Happy Pi Day!