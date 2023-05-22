(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Buzzed Crow Bistro is a full-service restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue! It’s been newly renovated, WITH new owners with amazing food. Buzz Crow also has spectacular drinks with its wide range of cocktails and local beers, plus incredible weekly entertainment.

Loving Living Local host Nova spent the morning at the Colorado Springs location with owners Jennifer and Dean Bennett, along with Chef Carlos Buhain — who showcased a menu favorite, the Crows Egg.

The Buzzed Crow Bistro is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but if everyone’s having fun, they stay open later!

For more information on the menu, drinks, and entertainment, head to the website linked above.