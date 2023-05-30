(Sponsored)

Summer is here and Loving Living Local is taking the evening dinners alfresco style!

The Olive Tap is the perfect partner to help make any gathering even more special. The Olive Tap offers a wide range of delicious award-winning olive oils and balsamic vinegars.

President Rick Petrocelly invited Loving Living Local host Nova to his Colorado Springs location, where he prepared fresh caprese salad and crostini. Petrocelly used all the ingredients in his shop to prepare these simple appetizers, which are perfect for any dinner party.

Founded in 2006, The Olive Tap is one of the largest and most exciting olive oil and balsamic vinegar speciality stores in the U.S. The store in Colorado Springs has a wonderful vibrant smell of olive oil when you walk in, and it offers plenty of olive oil and balsamic vinegar options to choose from.

The Olive Tap also has salt and pepper selections, with many gift ideas available, perfect for Fathers Day.

Petrocelly has a vast knowledge of recipe ideas and is always available to offer his culinary recommendations. The Olive Tap really brings the flavors and smells from the Mediterranean into Southern Colorado with its simple ingredients for everyone to taste.

For more information about The Olive Tap and for location details head to the website.