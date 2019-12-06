Food pantry serves community far more than meals

WOODLAND PARK — Walk inside the Community Cupboard Food Pantry and Resource Center, and you become family.

“No one’s turned away,” said Lisa Rawson, the organization’s executive director.

For more than 40 years, the Community Cupboard Food Pantry and Resource Center has been helping families in need, including their pets.

The organization serves Teller and Park Counties, and the Ute Pass area, providing 10 to 15 days worth of food for families.

“We typically give 20 to 25 pounds of food per person. If you weigh a gallon of milk, that’s nine pounds. So, I want each person to get the true 20 to 25 pounds of food. So, we give them additional poundage after that with the liquids and so forth from Gracie’s House,” Rawson said.

Apart from helping to feed the hungry, Rawson also helps people find a career path and guides them with resume building and interview questions.

“She helped me find my passion and what I like to do. So, I’m like, really thankful for her and what she has done for me. She’s like a second mom,” said 18-year-old Ezra Phillips, who was a former client, and now a volunteer of the food pantry.

Phillips says if it weren’t for Rawson, he wouldn’t be studying at Pikes Peak Community College.

“When people are in need, sometimes they lose that little bit of confidence in themselves, and they stop feeling they’re worth more than they are. And I want them to understand they’re worth everything and then some,” Rawson said.

“I have one more semester and I’ll get my certification for stick welding,” Phillips said.

Are you looking for assistance with a Christmas meal for your family? The Community Cupboard Food Pantry and Resource Center offers Christmas meal boxes to families in need. Click here to learn more about the program.

Would you like to help provide toys for children in need? Click here to be a part of their Santa Gives Campaign. Last year, they served 240 children from newborn to 18 years of age. This year, they’re anticipating to serve more than 300 children.