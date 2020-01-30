Flying with marijuana? It’s complicated — COS Airport has a solution

COLORADO SPRINGS — While a Rocky Mountain high is perfectly legal under Colorado State regulations, once you leave the airport for the friendly skies, those protections are no longer in place.

Colorado Springs Airport wanted to give passengers a way to safely dispose of marijuana instead of flushing it, consuming it, hiding it, etc., before they enter a commercial aircraft committing a federal crime.

COS Airport has two bright green boxes for dumping prohibited substances like marijuana before boarding a plane. One is inside the terminal by the checkpoint and one is outside the terminal by the parking lot entry doors. Both amnesty boxes were installed at the airport in 2014.

COS Airport Public Communications Specialist Dana Schield said, “they are both safe and secure locations that are not monitored by cameras so passengers can feel safe to dispose of whatever they need to, especially marijuana, in the boxes at either location.”

The boxes were put in place because the Federal Government does not recognize marijuana as a legal substance. Therefore it can’t be transported on commercial aircraft because the interior of the commercial aircraft becomes “Federal Jurisdiction” once the doors on the plane are closed.

It is also a City of Colorado Springs municipal code violation to possess marijuana in the Colorado Springs Airport; the amnesty boxes are a way to avoid arrest if anyone has marijuana on them at the airport.

Since putting the amnesty boxes out in 2014, the COS airport has collected almost 20,000 grams of marijuana.

The amnesty boxes are monitored by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). When the contents of the boxes are emptied, they are taken by CSPD, who then follows the CSPD evidence and property policies.

The bright green boxes at the airport are a friendly reminder not to take a chance of landing in a marijuana unfriendly state.