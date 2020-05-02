Famous figures take a stand on face masks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s not mandated, but strongly encouraged by everyone from Governor Jared Polis to Mayor John Suthers, and more: wear your mask while out in public.

Most folks in Colorado Springs are following that advice. From people shopping downtown to grocery store employees and even people exercising out on the trails.

But some local figures, well-known in the downtown area, don’t seem to be taking proper precautions.

FOX21 News went undercover to find out who’s playing it safe and who refuses to adapt in today’s trying times.

OFFENDER ONE: General William Jackson Palmer

SPOTTED: Intersection of Platte and Nevada Avenues

General Palmer, though exercising proper social distance, failed to wear a protective mask.

OFFENDER TWO: Spencer Penrose

SPOTTED: Intersection of South Tejon Street and E Pikes Peak Avenue

Spencer Penrose the philanthropist behind the Broadmoor, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the Pikes Peak Highway, seems to be taking a stand – not one approved by the general public.

DOING HIS PART: Hank the Cowboy

SPOTTED: Pikes Peak Avenue, between Tejon Street and Cascade

Using his free time before the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo to catch up on the news, Hank is also putting safety first by wearing his mask in public.

All kidding aside, the state department of public health has commended all Coloradans for following the Stay-at-Home order early on in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as continuing to follow through during the current Safer-at-Home order.

The state’s offered this list of ‘fast facts’ pertaining to the current order:

– Critical businesses are open

– Non-critical businesses are open with restrictions

– Stay at home as much as possible

– Practice good hygiene – wash you hands, don’t touch your face

– Wear a face covering or mask when outside of your home

– Socialize virtually

And, remember, we are all in this together!