Facebook unveils new logo

(CNN) — Facebook unveiled a new logo Monday that’s meant to represent the parent company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

In a blog post Monday, the social media giant said it’s making the change to differentiate between Facebook as a parent company and Facebook the app.

Facebook has updated its branding with a new colorful logo.

The new logo changes between blue, green, and hues of purple, red, and orange. It’s a nod to its other apps: Blue for Facebook, green for WhatsApp, and red and orange for Instagram.

This move makes it more transparent in which products are part of the Facebook collective, a change that comes as the company promises to be more open.

The logo is supposed to be put to use in the coming weeks within Facebook products and marketing materials.

