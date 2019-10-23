Everything you need to know about bear-resistant trash bins in west Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — An ordinance recently passed by city council requires residents of western Colorado Springs to either have bear-resistant trash bins, or keep their trash bins within secured structures.

The new ordinance will go into effect on March 1, 2020 and will affect those who live west of I-25.

According to the city, the ordinance requires non-bear-resistant trash bins within the Bear Management Area to be secured indoors until 5 a.m. on pickup day, and brought inside a secured structure, such as a garage, no later than 7 p.m. that same day.

Bear-resistant trash bins do not have the same restrictions, and can be left out at all times.

This ordinance applies to single-family residential homes, multi-family residential homes, commercial, and industrial.

FOX21 Digital NOW called a few major residential trash service companies to see which ones offered bear-safe trash bins:

Springs Waste Systems rents out a standard 95-gallon bear cart for $27.50 per month.

Bestway Disposal does not currently offer bear-resistant trash bins.

Waste Connections Colorado Springs is working to get bear carts, and will have something ready before the ordinance goes into effect.

Rocky Mountain Disposal, now known as Home Builder Services (HBS), will soon have bear carts available to customers. They estimate it will cost each customer about $30 a month.

A bear takes on a dumpster in Lyons, Colo. Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The ordinance does not apply to recycling bins.

El Paso County has the second most bear-person interactions in the state, with 480 interactions since April. Five bears have been euthanized in the same time period.

Those who violate the ordinance after April 1, 2020, will be issued fines:

First violation: $100

Second violation: $250

Third and subsequent violation: $500

Click here for further details from the city.