El Paso County extends property tax payment deadline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One southern Colorado county has extended the deadline to pay property taxes, while others are sticking with the April 30 deadline. Here’s what you need to know.

El Paso County:

The payment deadline for taxes has been extended to September 1st without penalty or interest.

Partial payments of current year taxes will be accepted.

The Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public until April 13. According to the Treasurer’s Office, they have limited access to their system to process payments that have been mailed or left in the ballot drop box.

Any delinquent taxes, after September 1, will still be subject to the annual October tax sale.

Anyone having trouble paying their property taxes is encouraged to reach out to the El Paso County Treasurer’s Office.

Pueblo County:

No postponements.

The Pueblo County Treasurer’s Office is closed to the public, but is still accepting payments by mail or online.

Anyone concerned about meeting payment deadlines can call Pueblo County Treasurer’s Office supervisor, Tina, at (719) 583-6687.

Click here for more information.

Teller County:

No Postponements

The Teller County Treasurer’s Office is closed until April 11, but is still accepting online and mailed payments.

Those who are unable to pay property taxes due to the coronavirus are encouraged to call Mark Czelusta or Nancy Nolan at (719) 689-2985.

Click here for more information.

Fremont County:

No postponements.

The Fremont County’s Treasurer’s Office is closed to the public through April 19.

Payments are being accepted through mail, over the phone, or their dropbox out front.

Anyone concerned about meeting payment deadlines can call (719) 276-7380.

Click here for more information.