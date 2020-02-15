Dutch Luv Day spreading the love for Ronald McDonald House Charities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dutch Bros in Colorado Springs is helping to bring in big bucks, plus making a big impact for an important southern Colorado nonprofit.

One dollar from each drink sold on Friday, at the nine Colorado Springs Dutch Bro’s stores, will go back to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado in support of its mission to Keep Families Close.

“So Ronald McDonald’s house is truly a community organization, we depend on our community for our operations. And for our community to come alongside in such a wonderful, and fun, and delicious way is just such a great way to support our cause,” said the Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado, Beth Alessio.

Last year they raised more than $9,000 for the charity which houses the families of sick kids during their hospital stay.

The money last year went to help grow and build the new Ronald McDonald house. This year the money raised will help sustain the new Ronald McDonald house, so goes directly back to supporting the families.

Ronald McDonald House mission really hits home for the Colorado Springs Dutch Bro’s owners.

“I know my family and the family who owns the 5 locations in central Colorado Springs we, we both have history with the Ronald McDonald House.” Store Owner Bryan Gumpy

And every year the Colorado Springs community shows up to help.