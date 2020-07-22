Colorado Springs transformation: Weber Street to become downtown bicycle connection

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you haven’t already heard, the City of Colorado Springs is giving you another reason to get those bikes out of the garage.

“The Weber Street bike lanes complete the city’s promise to connect the North End neighborhood and the Near North End neighborhood with downtown,” Transportation Planner Tim Roberts said.

As part of the Old North End Transportation Study, Weber Street will become a downtown bicycle connection.

In conjunction with repaving set for mid-July, Weber Street between Pikes Peak Avenue and Uintah Street will be converted from four travel lanes to two travel lanes, two bike lanes, and a new center turn lane.

“People need to exercise without thinking they’re going to be hit by a car,” Biker Daniel Ming added.

The City said these new bike lanes add connections to several bike routes and key destinations without compromising traffic flow.

“It supports our goal and our community in developing our bike system,” said Roberts.

Long time biker Bill Hunt mainly does trail rides but said, “in the spirit of self-interest, I just like to ride.”

For more on the Old and Near North End Neighborhoods Transportation Study click here.