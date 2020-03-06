Downtown Colorado Springs – Live, Connect, Belong

COLORADO SPRINGS — The residential housing market in downtown Colorado Springs is evolving.

Real estate developer Darsey Nicklasson has had a vision for downtown Colorado Springs since she and her husband moved to Colorado from Washington, D.C.

In 2016 Darsey opened Blue Dot Place, the city’s first new-build apartment property, following a 60-year gap.

Fast forward a few years, and there are more than 25 building options available for residential housing in downtown and Darsey is just adding to that.

“When Downtown Partnership put out a study, and it said the thing we need most downtown is to make it a neighborhood, I wanted to be apart of improving my own neighborhood,” said Darsey Nicklasson.

Casa Mundi is the first mixed-use, multi-unit development in Colorado Springs. The inspired urban haven artfully blends modern architecture with a global, artisan flair. The property touts six thoughtfully designed floor plans and a gear center to store and maintain outdoor equipment.

Downtown Partnership is looking to push the idea that downtown is no longer just a place to work but a place to live.

Darsey said, “every step of the way is so exciting, you see it in your head, and then the architects draw it on paper, and branding and marketing come together to make that vision a reality.”

Casa Mundi’s grand opening and open house is just the beginning for downtown Colorado Springs.

“It’s just I can’t describe it; it’s just so exciting,” Darsey said.