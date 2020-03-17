Downtown Colorado Springs businesses adapt to coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Stores in Colorado Springs are adapting amid coronavirus concerns.
Many stores are now adjusting to offer curbside pickup and delivery.
Just a few stores include:
Pike’s Peak Lemonade Co.
- Delivery within a 20-mile radius of the downtown location
- Order by 12:00 for same-day delivery
- Curbside pickup: Call (719) 418-6480
- Grubhub delivery starting Wednesday, March 18
Poor Richard’s Restaurant & Bookstore/ Rico’s Cafe
- Non-contact pickup (alley entrance) staring Wednesday for food, drinks, books, and toys!
- Door Dash beginning Wednesday
- Order online or call ahead for pickup (719) 578-5549
Rocky Mountain Soap Market
- Order online for delivery for $5 shipping anywhere in the U.S.
Skirted Heifer
- Curbside pickup (Look for blue covered meter/reserved spot) in front of Bambino’s Pizza)
Bambino’s Urban Pizza
- Curbside pickup (Look for blue covered meter/reserved spot) in front of store
Terra Verde Boutique
- Online shopping with delivery
- Curbside pickup
- Phone orders at (719)-444-8621
- Phone order gift cards
- Care packages to send to loved ones
Eclectic Co. Boutique
Halo Boutique
- Order online
Bingo Burger
Jose Muldoon’s
UPDATE (as of 5:00 p.m.):
Effective immediately, Governor Jared Polis announced all restaurants and bars must temporarily suspend dine-in services for 30 days.
Restaurants may remain open, but must offer delivery, takeout, or room service.
Gyms, theaters, and casinos will also close.
*Contact each business before ordering, as this is a rapidly changing event.
This article will become updated as new information is available.