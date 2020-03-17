1  of  6
Downtown Colorado Springs businesses adapt to coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Stores in Colorado Springs are adapting amid coronavirus concerns.

Many stores are now adjusting to offer curbside pickup and delivery.

Just a few stores include:

Pike’s Peak Lemonade Co.

  • Delivery within a 20-mile radius of the downtown location
  • Order by 12:00 for same-day delivery
  • Curbside pickup: Call (719) 418-6480
  • Grubhub delivery starting Wednesday, March 18

Poor Richard’s Restaurant & Bookstore/ Rico’s Cafe

  • Non-contact pickup (alley entrance) staring Wednesday for food, drinks, books, and toys!
  • Door Dash beginning Wednesday
  • Order online or call ahead for pickup (719) 578-5549

Rocky Mountain Soap Market

  • Order online for delivery for $5 shipping anywhere in the U.S.

Skirted Heifer

  • Curbside pickup (Look for blue covered meter/reserved spot) in front of Bambino’s Pizza)

Bambino’s Urban Pizza

  • Curbside pickup (Look for blue covered meter/reserved spot) in front of store

Terra Verde Boutique

Eclectic Co. Boutique

Halo Boutique

Bingo Burger

Jose Muldoon’s

UPDATE (as of 5:00 p.m.):

Effective immediately, Governor Jared Polis announced all restaurants and bars must temporarily suspend dine-in services for 30 days.

Restaurants may remain open, but must offer delivery, takeout, or room service.

Gyms, theaters, and casinos will also close.

*Contact each business before ordering, as this is a rapidly changing event.

This article will become updated as new information is available.

