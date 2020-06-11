Doors will open Monday at several Colorado Springs YMCAs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One way in and one way out.

It’s all part of new protocol for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region as they begin to reopen Monday.

“We’ll know who’s coming in and we’ll know exactly how many people are in the facility, and when they leave. We’ll know when they leave, so that will be an active moving number so we know at all times how many people are in our facility,” said Boyd Williams, President, and CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of all locations in mid-March.

As part of Phase One, five locations will reopen:

Downtown

Briargate

Tri-Lakes

First and Main

Southeast Armed Services.

“One of the biggest challenges is with our staff that were furloughed is getting them back to come on because as businesses are opening up, some of the staff have taken on other roles with other companies,” Williams said.

In order to follow state and local health department guidelines, members are asked to make reservations online or through their mobile app, to ensure all locations do not exceed 50-percent capacity.

“There’s restrictions on how many people can swim in a lap lane for example, so that they still have to be socially distanced,” Williams said.

Learn and Play, or Child Watch, and playgrounds will remain closed and will be part of their Phase Two reopening.

Frequent cleaning and sanitation times are scheduled, with signage on both workout equipment and on the floor in workout rooms.

“some of those classes that we offer for people that have chronic diseases, they d been void of that for nearly three months. They need to come back. I mean that is essential business,” Williams said.

YMCA will only be open to members at this this time, but anyone is welcome to sign up.

Two city pools in Colorado Springs will also reopen by June 26: Wilson Ranch Pool and Monument Valley Pool