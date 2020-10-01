Donate to fill 1,300 bags for Silver Key’s annual Thanksgiving food drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — Holiday food drives are set up for collection, but Silver Key’s bountiful bags will be extremely important this thanksgiving.

“Some of those supplies that we normally bank on getting for free, we’re not going to get this year,” said Derek Wilson, chief strategy officer for Silver Key.

The senior citizen services nonprofit says the COVID-19 pandemic brought an increase to the number of people they serve, and it’s spread across all of their services, including their food pantry.

“Dollars are more difficult to come by. Their budgets already were narrow and then, they’re even stretched more because of the effects of the pandemic. Food costs have gone up, the reasons really go on, and on,” Wilson said.

According to Silver Key, their food pantry went from serving 1,200 seniors a month, to now 1,500 since the pandemic started.

“And when you count the families that those seniors represent, we’re talking over 2,000 people a month impacted by this food pantry, in partnership with Care and Share and Rocky Mountain Pace,” Wilson said.

“They may have never been in this position before. They’ve lost their job, they d lost some of their ability to get out into the community. And so, we are able to provide some security with the food and making sure that they don’t go hungry,” said Courtney Loomis, manager of Senior Assistance Services for Silver Key.

This year, Silver Key’s goal is to fill 1,300 bountiful bags.

While donating items or a check is still an option, the nonprofit is now offering texting as a way to donate as well.

To make a monetary donation, text MEALS4SENIORS to 243-725.

