DIY project scraps? Have them ReStored

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday marked Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, and Pikes Peak Habitat For Humanity’s ReStore is hoping to help the world get a little greener through their 2020 Earth Day Donation Challenge.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many people at home, DIY projects and clean ups are on the rise.

“We have seen an uptick In donations recently. It’s kind of neat, because Earth Day really encourages these DIY projects and we are an excellent resource for those projects. Anything you would want for a DIY, home repair or a remodel project in your home is available at the ReStore. And the inventory changes all the time, depending on the donations,” said Sarah Bunch, Donor Relations Manager for Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

ReStore takes in new and gently used home supplies.

According to the nonprofit, money from each sale goes towards affordable home construction in El Paso County.

“Currently, we are asking everyone that before you donate those items, if you would clean them and sanitize them as much as possible. And then on our end, we go ahead and re-sanitize those items,” Bunch said.

Right now, ReStore is only selling critical home construction supplies, but hopes to re-open all sales by Monday.

They hope their Earth Day challenge encourages people to donate even more this year, beating last year’s number of more than 18-thousand donations.

“The ReStore has an excellent recycle program. Last year alone, the ReStore recycled over 13 tons of materials. And those materials are things like metal, porcelain, cardboard, paint. Materials that anyone would have in their home,” Bunch said.

You can also schedule a free donation pickup within El Paso County of two or more items.

Click here for a list of accepted donations.