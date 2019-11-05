Meteorologist Dee Cortez is getting all The Dee-Tales on The March Of Dimes Military Shower that’s happening next month.

Are you or your wife active-duty military and expecting a child? Are you active-duty military that just had a child? If you said yes, you need to watch this!

The March Of Dimes is having their Military Shower on December 5th! If your significant other is deployed and you are away from your family, The March Of Dimes wants to make sure you are taken care of. This heartfelt community event is one you don’t want to miss.

If you would like to support this event, donations are currently being taken. Everything from baby blankets, diapers, pacifiers, onsies, socks, you name it, they need it!

To arrange for a drop off or monetary donation, please reach out to Development Manager Sarah Carter at 719-439-6768 or email her at SEllisCarter@marchofdimes.org

You can also use the above contact information to reach out to Sarah if you would like to see if you qualify to take part in this amazing event.