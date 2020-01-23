Data Report: Where renters are migrating

COLORADO SPRINGS — Before you move to a new location, wouldn’t it be nice to know where other people are moving from too?

Apartment List created it’s first edition of Renter Migration Report. The company analyzed data from millions of searches to see where users are preparing to move – shedding new light on the migration patterns of American renters.

Apartment List looked at which parts of the country are retaining their renter populations, which parts renters are fleeing, as well as which metro areas are most attractive to renters from other parts of the country.

The tech boom in Denver is pulling in a lot of highly educated renters. Apartment List says the Denver metro is attracting renters from other major metro areas like New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., respectively making up 4.7 percent, 4.6 percent, and 3.0 percent of inbound searches coming from outside Denver.

Renters moving to Denver:

The report shows many current Denver residents who are looking to leave still want to stay closeby. Colorado Springs is the most popular destination, capturing 15.3 percent of outbound searches going outside the metro.

Renters moving to Colorado Springs:

Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greely are close behind, accounting for 10.5 percent, 7.3 percent, and 5.3 percent of outbound searchers, respectively. These outflows from Denver to the more affordable surrounding metros are attributed to growing affordability concerns in Denver’s housing market.

Knowing where Americans are moving to and from is key to understanding the evolution of our nation’s cities.

It is important to note that Apartment List users are not fully representative of the American population as a whole, and that rental listing searches do not always result in completed moves. Apartment List said the trends they observed are nonetheless informative, and they hope this data tool will serve as a valuable resource for those looking to understand the mobility patterns of America’s renters.

Results are based on searches of Apartment List users occurring between January 1, 2018 and May 1, 2019. Data collected was from both registered and unregistered users.