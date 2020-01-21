Data Report: Pueblo Police response times improve

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police held a press conference Tuesday to share Crime Stopper statistics from 2019, in addition to highlighting overall crime statistics from the past year.

According to the Pueblo State of the City Report 2019, 911 call response times improved in every priority zone. For Priority 1 calls from 2018 to 2019 officers cut the response time nearly 2 minutes.

Chief Troy Davenport said crime statistics were down 16% overall from 2018.

Credit: City of Pueblo “State of the City 2019” Report

Calls for service dropped slightly in 2019.

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers reported a total of 1,631 tips were received in 2019 resulting in 76 arrests.

Pueblo Crime Stoppers is a non-profit funded by private donations and fundraising. The reward money is paid out by concerned citizens and businesses.

Due to funding, Crime Stoppers were able to pay rewards for tips totaling $9,330 in 2019.

A total of $83,500 worth of property was recovered and $63,435 worth of narcotics seized thanks to tips received at the Crime Stoppers.

“I’m oftentimes asked what do you attribute those trend lines to, and I think there’s a variety of issues and things that have helped Pueblo, but Crime Stoppers is definitely one of them,” Chief Davenport said.

>>Pueblo Crime Stoppers encourages the community to anonymously report any tips to 542-STOP or fill out the form online here.