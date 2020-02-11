Cyber Tip 6 – Phone Security

COLORADO SPRINGS — Phone security and password safety are among those at the top of the list when it comes to cybersecurity.

Parents should always have the passwords for their children’s devices and online accounts.

Many Electronic Service Providers and phone carriers offer built-in parental controls so parents can monitor their children’s online activity. There are also many programs and apps that allow parents to control their children’s digital life.

“Talk to your children about the importance of treating a device as a wallet – it contains personal identifying information and should never be shared,” said ICAC Task Force Program Coordinator Tricia Lykes.

Parents should remain watchful and proactive.