Cyber Tip 5 – Apps

COLORADO SPRINGS — Before giving your kids a phone, be aware of what is installed on your child’s device.

Parents need to understand that all apps in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store are age rated.

ICAC Task Force Program Coordinator Tricia Lykes recommends parents download and install the apps on their own devices. Play with them and understand how they work.

It’s important to do some research.

“Remember, not all apps are kid-friendly or based in the US. Many apps contain malware and are based in other countries,” said Lykes.

Phone apps are continually changing; make sure you’re aware of what is installed on your child’s devices.