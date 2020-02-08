Cyber Tip 4 – Digital Devices

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parents need to understand the capabilities of digital devices in their children’s environment. There are more out there than just smartphones.

Digital devices can be anything from the computers in your office to tablets in your home; there are smartphones that never leave your hands and game consoles connected to the TV.

The cyber-world is much bigger than you may think, ICAC Task Force Program Coordinator Tricia Lykes said, “parents should learn about computers, tablets, gaming consoles, and smart home devices.”

Sometimes it’s the kids who become fluent in technology first.

Reviewing the parental controls for each device in your home can benefit both children and parents when it comes to cyber safety.