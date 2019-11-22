CSPD gives kids sweet deal for kind deeds

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thanks to Operation Gratitude, a national nonprofit, the Colorado Springs Police Department was given 800-pounds of donated Halloween candy.

That candy will be given to children officers see when they respond to calls for service or when they see them performing acts of kindness.

“We are fully stocked for quite a while. I received two 30-pound boxes of candy,” said Crime Prevention Officer Christopher Ausec.

Officers will also take candy to community events, however, there are other treats available, including sunglasses and Thunder Tickets for students at Discovery Canyon Campus.

“I think I’ve gotten one so far,” said Cody Green, a third grader at Discovery Canyon Campus.

Thunder Tickets are awarded to students with good behavior.

“We really like to show a lot of young kids, first of all, that doing good deeds is very important. We also want them to know that we as police officers, we’re very approachable. We want them to come to us if there’s a problem or if they just want to say hi. And passing out candy when they’re doing something good or just as a way to facilitate that communication with them is key,” Ausec said.

And these kids were caught off guard when CSPD officers stopped by.

“When I saw the police officers that were giving out Thunder Tickets, I thought that maybe I could get some, so I got four,” said Kasiah Schldeer, a second-grader at Discovery Canyon Campus.

In exchange for a pair of sunglasses or a Thunder Ticket, students had to talk about something nice they’ve done.

“I clean my basement all by myself and it is huge,” said Julie Nelson, a second-grader at Discovery Canyon Campus.

“I clean my brother’s room and he’s 9 years old, he’s about to turn 10,” said Kenzie Shunk, another second-grader at Discovery Canyon Campus.

“I work on my homework with my grandma and I do most of the problems,” said Alex Coffey, a second-grader at Discovery Canyon Campus.

“And I wash my mom’s car and I make his bed and my bed and my mom and dad’s bed,” Shunk said.

“I clean my room, I clean my brother’s room,” said Kasiah Schldeer, a second-grader at Discovery Canyon Campus.

“I help my mom dust the house,” said Sarah Boaz, a second-grader at Discovery Canyon Campus.

“Um, just like, clean the house and vacuum the house. And that’s all really I do,” Shunk said.

Apart from a fun time, CSPD Says this creates an opportunity of discussion.

“When we talked, I did ask them about being drug-free. And the kids responded to me, they said, ‘we are absolutely drug-free, we will not get involved in that lifestyle’ and I think that’s great,” Ausec said.

And if you think police officers get a sweet tooth after working with all that candy..

“Well, I won’t admit to that, but you know, maybe a little bit,” Ausec said.

You may be right.