CSFD talks space heater safety

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department is reminding locals about being safe with their space heaters and the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

With cooler temperatures making their way to southern Colorado, some people might turn to space heaters to keep warm, and that’s fine, just make sure it’s at least three feet away from anything combustible.

Don’t use a space heater if you’re not going to be home there is no sense in using that when you’re not going to be there, and don’t use it to dry clothing or to warm up bedding it’s strictly to warm a very small space, said CSFD Fire and Life Educator Kathy Hook.

Be careful with the cords of the space heater, too, especially if you string them under carpeting or string them under rugs. Make sure you’re plugging your space heater directly into the wall and that you don’t have anything crimping the cord.

Carbon monoxide, also known as the silent killer, can come into your home whether you’re young or old; it’s deadly, so make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector in your home on every level.

Kathy Hook says it’s expensive to be heating your home, but please do not heat your homes using the oven. Be very careful whether you’re grilling or whether you’re a cigarette smoker, to make sure you’re not going to be the cause of a fire.

Keep your home and office safe this winter season.